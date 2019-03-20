National Fuel Gas (NFG) Lowered to Hold at US Capital Advisors

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) was downgraded by equities researchers at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

NFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE:NFG opened at $60.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.88. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $490.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.76 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 15.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David F. Smith sold 9,700 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $564,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 363,168 shares in the company, valued at $21,150,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 10,227 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $617,915.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,074.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5,018.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,732,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,894 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

