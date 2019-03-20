Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,576 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

