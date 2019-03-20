Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,002 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Splunk by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,565,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $189,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,095 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Splunk by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,278,350 shares of the software company’s stock worth $134,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,380 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,159,890 shares of the software company’s stock worth $140,242,000 after purchasing an additional 309,395 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 431,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,162,000 after purchasing an additional 306,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,122,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $377,486,000 after purchasing an additional 219,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,749 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $205,472.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,558,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 1,366 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $170,053.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,003.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,193 shares of company stock worth $8,477,525 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Splunk from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on Splunk to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $129.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 2.05. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $83.69 and a 12 month high of $143.70.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/natixis-advisors-l-p-increases-holdings-in-splunk-inc-splk.html.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.