Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Holdings in Service Co. International (SCI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyds Banking Group plc purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $250,786.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mecom, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $670,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,734.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,322,555 shares of company stock valued at $55,091,685 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of SCI opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

