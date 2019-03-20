Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) were down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.17 and last traded at $32.61. Approximately 2,221,576 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,860,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.
Several analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.92.
The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 17.39, a current ratio of 17.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.13. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 50.22% and a net margin of 57.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, SVP Maninder Hora sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $101,142.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,463.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 108,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $4,593,731.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,805,483.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,824 shares of company stock worth $10,249,993 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,961,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,355,000 after buying an additional 2,041,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $63,723,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,922,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,525,000 after buying an additional 660,907 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,380,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,393,000 after buying an additional 535,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,902,000 after buying an additional 463,152 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTR)
Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.
