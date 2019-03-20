Neogen Co. (NEOG) Position Increased by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,208 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.57% of Neogen worth $16,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the third quarter worth about $120,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neogen stock opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.35. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.52 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James L. Herbert sold 45,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $2,722,760.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 761,818 shares in the company, valued at $45,754,789.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,815 shares of company stock worth $5,351,275. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.76 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

