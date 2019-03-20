Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates include NT-0102 methylphenidate XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0202 amphetamine XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD and Generic Tussionex, which are in different clinical development stage. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas. “

Get Neos Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on shares of Neos Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NEOS stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Neos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neos Therapeutics (NEOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.