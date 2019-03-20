Netscientific (NSCI) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Netscientific PLC (LON:NSCI) rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.17 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16). Approximately 123,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,386% from the average daily volume of 4,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

The company has a market cap of $9.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

