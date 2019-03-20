Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $76,000 Stake in Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tailored Brands were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tailored Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 45,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Tailored Brands by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Tailored Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period.

Shares of Tailored Brands stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61. Tailored Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $407.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 1,944.45% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $785.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

TLRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tailored Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price objective on Tailored Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Tailored Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “market weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

