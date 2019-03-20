Neuburgh Advisers LLC Purchases 5,830 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 913.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAU. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,217,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,627,000 after buying an additional 3,281,247 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,663,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,720 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,510,000. WS Management Lllp acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,510,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,090,000 after acquiring an additional 778,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCAU opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $30.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7353 per share. This represents a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCAU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.23 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

