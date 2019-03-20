Neuburgh Advisers LLC Takes Position in Beigene Ltd (BGNE)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BGNE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Beigene alerts:

In other Beigene news, Director Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $734,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 25,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.73, for a total transaction of $3,868,963.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,298,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,662,713.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,767 shares of company stock worth $7,691,704 in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $136.56 on Wednesday. Beigene Ltd has a 12 month low of $105.19 and a 12 month high of $220.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($1.97). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 339.91%. The firm had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 222.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 target price on shares of Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.47.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/neuburgh-advisers-llc-takes-position-in-beigene-ltd-bgne.html.

Beigene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.