Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NBIX. BidaskClub lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $150.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Leerink Swann dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $84.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $105.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.56.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $87.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $126.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.86.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $131.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 7,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $671,250.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,976,509.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $156,155.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,294.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,054 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,579,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,789,000 after acquiring an additional 36,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,171,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

