Nevro (NVRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,490,421 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 901% from the previous session’s volume of 748,334 shares.The stock last traded at $60.74 and had previously closed at $44.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Nevro to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Nevro alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.39 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nevro by 4,723.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/nevro-nvro-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

Nevro Company Profile (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.