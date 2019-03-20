Nevsun Resources (NSU) Given “Hold” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nevsun Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of Nevsun Resources stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Nevsun Resources has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $4.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nevsun Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nevsun Resources by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Nevsun Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Nevsun Resources by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nevsun Resources by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares during the period.

Nevsun Resources Company Profile

Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.

