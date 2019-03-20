New Fortress Energy (NFE) and Just Energy Group (JE) Financial Comparison

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) and Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Just Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. New Fortress Energy does not pay a dividend. Just Energy Group pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Fortress Energy and Just Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Fortress Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Just Energy Group $2.83 billion 0.18 $397.33 million $1.18 2.96

Just Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than New Fortress Energy.

Profitability

This table compares New Fortress Energy and Just Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Fortress Energy N/A N/A N/A Just Energy Group 6.19% 68.59% 7.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for New Fortress Energy and Just Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Fortress Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75 Just Energy Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus target price of $20.29, suggesting a potential upside of 80.64%. Just Energy Group has a consensus target price of $5.47, suggesting a potential upside of 56.59%. Given New Fortress Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe New Fortress Energy is more favorable than Just Energy Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.2% of Just Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Just Energy Group beats New Fortress Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York. New Fortress Energy LLC is a subsidiary of Fortress Investment Group LLC.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers. It also provides solar energy solutions; carbon emissions solutions, such as green energy and carbon offsets and renewable energy credits; and smart thermostats and smart irrigation controllers. In addition, the company offers filters, LED light bulbs, and residential water sprinkler controllers; and home security, automation, and voice controlled devices. As of June 1, 2018, it served 1.6 million residential and commercial customers. The company markets its products through retailing, door-to-door marketing, brokers, independent contractors, sales representatives, online marketing, and others. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

