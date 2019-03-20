New Gold (NGD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.05 to $1.15 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Sunday, January 20th. Finally, GMP Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.15 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.45.

NGD stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.66.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in New Gold by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 408,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,507 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 191,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 118,963 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in New Gold by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 446,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in New Gold by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,525,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 568,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

