New Pacific Metals (NUX) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.41

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile (TSE:NUX)

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

