New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in CONMED Co. (CNMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CONMED were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of CONMED by 8.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 113,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CONMED by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $319,555,000 after acquiring an additional 274,394 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of CONMED by 40.2% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of CONMED by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,666,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $211,262,000 after acquiring an additional 153,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CONMED to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CONMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The medical technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. CONMED had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $233,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,552.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $277,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,189.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

