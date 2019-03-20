New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,700 Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSAT. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ViaSat by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ViaSat by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of ViaSat by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

In other ViaSat news, COO Richard A. Baldridge sold 84,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $6,139,328.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Allen Lay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,969 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ViaSat stock opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. ViaSat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.93 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $554.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. ViaSat’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

