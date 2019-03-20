New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $3.09 Million Position in SITE Centers Corp. (SITC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 278,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of SITE Centers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Presima Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $27,546,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $39,352,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $732,000.

SITE Centers stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SITC shares. Capital One Financial raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Mizuho raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

In other news, CEO David R. Lukes acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

