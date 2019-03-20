New York Times (NYT) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.85

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.85 and last traded at $34.32, with a volume of 49195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

NYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cannonball Research raised shares of New York Times to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.26.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In related news, insider Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $2,265,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,247 shares in the company, valued at $13,890,432.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,313,056 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 26,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 24,629 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,133,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

