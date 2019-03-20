Nexty Market Capitalization Achieves $3.03 Million (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Nexty has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Nexty has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $15,916.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexty coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nexty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007802 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00379192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024978 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.01643560 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00226767 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004738 BTC.

About Nexty

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,016,654,122 coins. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexty’s official website is nexty.io. The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform.

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.