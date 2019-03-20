Nicola S. Morris Sells 992 Shares of WEX Inc (WEX) Stock

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) insider Nicola S. Morris sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $182,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $186.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. WEX Inc has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $203.49.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of WEX by 2,777.4% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 445,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,441,000 after buying an additional 430,032 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $35,128,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,912,000 after buying an additional 236,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $32,492,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,811,000 after buying an additional 220,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

