NII (NIHD) Announces Earnings Results

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS.

NIHD stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. NII has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $8.51.

Separately, BidaskClub cut NII from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NII by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NII by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NII by 471.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NII by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 112,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of NII during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

NII Company Profile

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services.

