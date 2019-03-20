Nike (NKE) Given a $96.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has been given a $96.00 price objective by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nike to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.76.

Nike stock opened at $87.69 on Monday. Nike has a 52 week low of $63.21 and a 52 week high of $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $14,810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,805 shares in the company, valued at $21,089,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $11,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,687,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,361,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,862,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

