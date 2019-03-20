Nimiq (NIM) Market Cap Achieves $3.10 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $112,034.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.03437741 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.01492070 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.03927552 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.01380400 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00113726 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.01463796 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00330031 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 4,550,214,887 coins and its circulating supply is 3,474,288,452 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

