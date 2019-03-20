Niu Technologies (NIU) Given a $12.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC set a $12.00 price objective on Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.12 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yiheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $17,728,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,428,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

