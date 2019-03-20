Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 23,500 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Essential Properties Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $18.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.02.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

