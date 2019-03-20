Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $418,000 Stake in Banco de Chile (BCH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 214.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,646 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 4.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 664,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 14.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 59,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 90,694 shares during the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Banco de Chile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

Banco de Chile stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.43. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 3.24%. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 45.29%.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

