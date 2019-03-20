Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $541,000 Holdings in Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 522.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Z opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.19). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $365.34 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. BidaskClub cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.85 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.98.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 15,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $685,807.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg M. Schwartz sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $169,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,890 shares of company stock worth $1,963,326. 58.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

