Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $674,000 Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 32.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLCO opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $32.95.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. BidaskClub raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Citigroup set a $29.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

