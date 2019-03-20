Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roger Fradin purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 25,938 shares of company stock worth $531,174 in the last 90 days.

NYSE REZI opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REZI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Resideo Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical residential comfort and security solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Production and Distribution. The company offers comfort and care products, including temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and security and safety products, such as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, and installation and maintenance tools and software products.

