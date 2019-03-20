Northern Sphere Mining (NSM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Northern Sphere Mining Corp (CNSX:NSM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

About Northern Sphere Mining (CNSX:NSM)

Northern Sphere Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other deposits. It holds interests in the Arizona project located in Arizona, the United States; the Nye County project located in Nevada, the United States; and the Scadding Gold project located in Ontario, Canada.

