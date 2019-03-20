Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.48% of Wright Medical Group worth $50,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,104,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 378.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 66,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 52,704 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

WMGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Wright Medical Group in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.62.

WMGI opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Wright Medical Group NV has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $32.86.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 20.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $238.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $330,403.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle sold 3,583 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $114,691.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,582 shares of company stock worth $1,997,258 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wright Medical Group Profile

Wright Medical Group NV operates as a global medical device company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of biologic products. It provides surgical solutions for the foot and ankle market and its products include large joint implants for the hip and knee, extremity implants for the shoulder, elbow, hand, wrist and foot and biologic products, including bone graft substitutes.

