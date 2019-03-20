Northland Securities Analysts Give Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) a $10.00 Price Target

Northland Securities set a $10.00 price target on Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aytu Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 4.98. Aytu Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 95.52% and a negative net margin of 217.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aytu Bioscience will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Aytu Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

