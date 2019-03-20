Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Super League Gaming (SLGG)

Investment analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 109.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Securities began coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGG opened at $7.15 on Monday. Super League Gaming has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

