Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $24.52. 28,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,488. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $241.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,758,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,626,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 714,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after buying an additional 37,501 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,445,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,550,000 after buying an additional 30,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.