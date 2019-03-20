Novavax (NVAX) Given a $1.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $1.00 target price on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Novavax from $10.00 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.08.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,331,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,982,000 after buying an additional 1,291,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Novavax by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,331,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,982,000 after buying an additional 1,291,644 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,870,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Novavax by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,282,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

