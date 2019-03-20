NRC Group (NRCG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NRC Group (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $107.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.10 million.

Shares of NRCG opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. NRC Group has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRCG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NRC Group in a report on Sunday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.81 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NRC Group stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NRC Group Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,251,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,521,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 7.02% of NRC Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About NRC Group

NRC Group Holdings Corp. provides various environmental, compliance, and waste management services to the marine and rail transportation, general industrial, and energy markets. The company is based in Great River, New York.

