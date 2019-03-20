NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires Shares of 2,700 Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Boot Barn by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $196,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,980.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $792.08 million, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.32. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $31.61.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

