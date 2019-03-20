NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires Shares of 4,300 Unisys Co. (UIS)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Unisys by 34.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Unisys by 65.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 19,708 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Unisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Unisys by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 956,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Unisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,916,000.

UIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $13.00 price target on Unisys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NYSE:UIS opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.48. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.00 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unisys Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

