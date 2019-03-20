NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Boosts Stake in Varex Imaging Corp (VREX)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 125.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 38,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Varex Imaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging Corp has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

