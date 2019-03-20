NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Buys Shares of 3,000 Knowles Corp (KN)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,831,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,793,000 after acquiring an additional 164,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,186,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,678,000 after acquiring an additional 164,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,186,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,678,000 after acquiring an additional 164,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 10.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,585,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,068,000 after acquiring an additional 725,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,005,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after acquiring an additional 21,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Knowles Corp has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.42 million. Knowles had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

KN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 11,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,180.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,099 shares of company stock valued at $45,129 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/numerixs-investment-technologies-inc-buys-shares-of-3000-knowles-corp-kn.html.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.