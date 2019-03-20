Numus 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (NMS)

Numus (CURRENCY:NMS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Numus has a total market cap of $35,819.00 and $0.00 worth of Numus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $13.77, $51.55 and $24.68. During the last week, Numus has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.61 or 0.02303251 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00465486 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00021127 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00023244 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00020603 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010738 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00042795 BTC.

Numus Coin Profile

Numus (NMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Numus’ total supply is 2,750,877 coins. The official website for Numus is numus.cash. Numus’ official Twitter account is @http://numus.cash/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Numus

Numus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $24.43, $24.68, $7.50, $50.98, $33.94, $32.15, $18.94, $51.55, $13.77, $5.60 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

