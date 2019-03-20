Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 272,336 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,336 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $38,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 60,837.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,982,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957,527 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $628,406,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 370.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,348,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,279 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4,803.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,513,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 62.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,912,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, December 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

CMS opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $55.68.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In related news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $434,074.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,204.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

