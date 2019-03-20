Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267,772 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Highwoods Properties worth $34,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3,769.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,576,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,536,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 29.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,188,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,937,000 after buying an additional 944,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 35.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,592,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after buying an additional 140,116 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 18.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 879,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after buying an additional 138,200 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director Carlos E. Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.31 per share, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.07%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

