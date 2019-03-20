NWF Group plc (NWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NWF Group stock opened at GBX 167 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.16. NWF Group has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $81.41 million and a PE ratio of 10.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th.

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

