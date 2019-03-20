Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,324 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 845 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $30,039.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at $35,727.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 201,007 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $7,700,578.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 817,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,337,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 909,804 shares of company stock worth $34,103,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

