Oceaneering International (OII) Receives $20.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $19.00 price objective on Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oceaneering International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

In related news, VP Alan R. Curtis acquired 5,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David K. Lawrence acquired 2,500 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 62,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $17,277,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,137,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after acquiring an additional 260,054 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

OII traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. 56,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,169. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 2.00. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.12 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

