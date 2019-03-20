Oilex (OEX) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Shares of Oilex Ltd. (LON:OEX) rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Approximately 24,289,924 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,272% from the average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.28.
About Oilex (LON:OEX)
Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 45% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
